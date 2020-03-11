Delhi govt calls special Assembly session on Mar 13 to discuss NRC-NPR issue, coronavirus situation

The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to call a one-day special Assembly session on the NRC-NPR issue and the coronavirus situation in the national capital on March 13, an official said

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said

Legislators will discuss the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens, the National Population Register and the coronavirus situation in the special session, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

