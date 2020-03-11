Left Menu
Milan-Delhi flight quarantined at IGI, wasn't screened for coronavirus before departure

An Air India Milan-New Delhi flight, which arrived in the capital on Wednesday, was not screened for coronavirus infection before leaving the Italian city and was so treated as "a sensitive flight" as well as quarantined upon arrival here.

Air India crew complete all formalities for screening passengers from Milan at an isolation bay at Delhi Airport. Image Credit: ANI

Milan-New Delhi flight of Air India, which arrived in the capital on Wednesday, was not screened for coronavirus infection before leaving the Italian city and was so treated as "a sensitive flight" as well as quarantined upon arrival here. "A flight from Milan came without screening for COVID19. Air India AI138 was treated as a sensitive flight and had to be cleared on remote bay only at T3 Airport, New Delhi. The flight had 80 passengers," customs officials told ANI.

Officials said they have completed all formalities of screening the passengers and goods at the isolation bay in the Indira Gandhi International Airport. On Tuesday, Italy's Civil Protection Department confirmed that 8,514 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus and 631 have died.

The whole of Italy - a country of some 60 million people - was placed under quarantine as the government stepped up efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 10,000 people. All sporting events, schools, and universities have been cancelled. Places of public gathering such as cinemas, theatres, and nightclubs remain closed. Religious ceremonies including funerals and weddings will also be postponed.

On Monday, the Indian consulate in Milan had advised Indian nationals to comply with travel restrictions and follow the protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

