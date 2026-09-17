Relighting the Flame: A Call for Milan-Cortina Olympic Cauldron Revival

Marco Balich appeals for funding to reactivate the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic cauldrons, emphasizing their cultural and emotional significance. Currently stored, Balich proposes that private companies could support their revival. As potential sites for display are discussed, the community reflects on the memories and importance of these installations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 20:18 IST
Relighting the Flame: A Call for Milan-Cortina Olympic Cauldron Revival

Marco Balich, the visionary behind the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic cauldrons, has made a heartfelt appeal to both public and private entities to fund their reactivation. Highlighting the emotional connections these monuments fostered among residents and tourists, he stresses the need to bring them back to life.

Six months post-Olympics, the cauldrons are stored separately in Milan and near Cortina d'Ampezzo. Balich estimates that their reactivation would cost less than one million euros, including the restoration of lighting and features, he revealed to Reuters. He draws parallels to the Tree of Life from Milan Expo 2015, abandoned for nearly a decade, before plans were made to restore it.

While Balich hesitates to enter the debate over their permanent location, the idea of funding from banking foundations or large corporations is floated. Social media users have suggested various potential locations for the Milan cauldron, with options ranging from the railway station to local museums, sparking further debate on the honoring of Milan's Olympic legacy.

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