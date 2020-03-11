Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanker rates soar as Saudi's Bahri books up to 14 ships for rising output - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 15:34 IST
Tanker rates soar as Saudi's Bahri books up to 14 ships for rising output - sources

Saudi Arabia's National Shipping firm, Bahri, has tentatively chartered as many as 14 super-tankers to ship crude oil to customers worldwide, as the Kingdom follows through with its promise to boost crude oil output.

"VLCC's provisionally hired in the spot market for quite prompt dates – 10 days to 2 weeks forward – have surged over the course of the last two days," said Anoop Singh, head of tanker research in Asia at Braemar ACM Shipbroking. The spike in bookings by Bahri has helped to more than double the charter rates for very large crude-oil carriers (VLCC) amid this week's 'fixing frenzy', shipping sources said.

The bookings by Bahri are in addition to its own fleet of 42 VLCC's which it mainly uses to ship Saudi oil to customers across the world, the sources said. VLCC tanker rates along the Middle East Gulf to China route have more than doubled to over $100,000 per day on Wednesday, up from about $30,000-$40,000 per day on Monday, according to several ship broking sources.

Saudi's state oil giant Aramco said on Tuesday it would boost oil supplies to a record 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, or 300,000 bpd above its maximum production capacity. On Friday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, - together known as OPEC+ - failed to reach an agreement for deeper production cuts to support prices hit by the coronavirus outbreak, sending global oil prices plunging and threatening to overwhelm global oil markets with supply.

In February, freight rates plunged nearly in half as the spreading coronavirus hit demand for crude oil in China, the world's top importer, and after the U.S. partially lifted sanctions on one unit of Chinese shipping firm COSCO. But as worries about the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on energy demand continue to weigh, some of the increased Saudi exports may be destined for storage.

Some crude volumes onboard the West-bound tankers fixed by Bahri, which were about half of the ships it booked this week, "are likely to be headed straight into storage," said Singh. As tanker rates jump, the prospects of storing the flood of oil supplies onboard tankers is also quickly becoming uneconomical, the shipping sources said.

"The 3-month contango (structure in crude oil) is about $1.5 per barrel, while a three-month floating storage would cost 50% more than that even on the cheapest of vessels," said Singh. Floating storage is incentivised by the structure of the forward price curve, known as contango, where future supplies for are more expensive than those for immediate delivery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Former Wuhan official charged with corruption

A former senior official in the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak in China has been charged with corruption, prosecutors said on Wednesday. Cai Jie was secretary-general of the Communist Party municipal committee in Wuhan city befor...

Cellestial E-Mobility unveils electric tractor, looks to raise

USD 6-8 million Hyderabad, Mar 11 PTICellestial E-mobility, a city-based startup is planning to raise around USD 6-8 million as the company on Wednesday unveiled its first electric tractor. Unveiling the prototype, Siddhartha Durairajan, C...

Fresh plea in HC alleges hate speech by Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid & BJP leaders

A fresh plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday alleging that hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJPs Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra. The plea has sought registration of cases against t...

US STOCKS-Futures fall as investors seek stimulus to combat virus spread

U.S. stock index futures were down 2 on Wednesday after strong gains in the previous session, with investors growing frustrated about the lack of details on fiscal stimulus floated by President Donald Trump to combat the coronavirus epidemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020