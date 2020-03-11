Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona scare: Tripura to shut two border haat along Indo-Bangladesh border

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 18:19 IST
Corona scare: Tripura to shut two border haat along Indo-Bangladesh border

The Tripura government has decided to temporarily shut two border 'haat' (markets) along the India-Bangladesh border as a precautionary measure to check the spread of novel coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. A state health department advisory asked Land Custom and BSF officials to direct their staff to follow hygiene protocol for containing the infection, particularly from Bangladeshis.

"For the time being, Bangladeshis suffering from any respiratory problem should be assessed properly before their entry into our state. "Moreover, all border haat may be closed for the time being in consultation with Bangladeshi authorities," a memo signed by the Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Debasish Basu said. Tripura has two border haat along the India-Bangladesh border -- at Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district and Srinagar in South Tripura district.

Both the border haat function on Sunday. The memo also asked the district authorities and chief medical officers to maintain strict surveillance on gatherings, bus terminuses and railway stations to check the spread of coronavirus.

Help desks will be set up at Dharmanagar Railway Station in North Tripura district bordering Assam, it said. The Dharmanagar Railway Station is one of the main entry points to the state.

Passengers would be checked and awareness created, encouraging visitors to report about their health status to the authorities, the memo said. Meanwhile, Director of Health and Family Welfare, Radha Debbarma said no positive case of coronavirus has been detected in Tripura so far.

"No positive case of coronavirus has been found in the state so far. We had identified 28 persons who returned from affected countries. Of them, 19 were found to be free of the disease. The remaining have not shown any symptoms, but are under observation," Debbarma said. Manipur had on Tuesday shut its border with Myanmar indefinitely amid the novel coronavirus scare.

Mizoram had on Monday sealed its borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, and banned the entry of foreigners. PTI JOY ACD SRY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Court extends ED custody of Rana Kapoor till March 16

A PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor till March 16. Kapoor was produced before the PMLA court at the end of his three-day custody. Kapoor was arrested by the Enforc...

Olympics-Kerr on target again as Australia earn ticket to Olympics

Australia sealed their place in the Tokyo Olympics womens football tournament on Wednesday as a 2-1 away win over Vietnam completed a 7-1 aggregate victory. Ante Milicics side had all but guaranteed their progress to the finals following a ...

Coronavirus prompts Thunberg to move Friday climate rallies online

Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, the founder of the Fridays for Future youth movement, on Wednesday called on fellow climate activists to move their weekly rallies online due to the spreading coronavirus outbreak. A growing number of countries ...

Twin menace trouble for ATK, Chennaiyin

ATK and Chennaiyin FC are chasing their third Hero Indian Super League crown, and leading the charge for the outfits will be two potent strike-forces who have scored a combined 33 goals this season. Incidentally, behind the teams potency in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020