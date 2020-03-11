Corona scare: Tripura to shut two border haat along Indo-Bangladesh border

The Tripura government has decided to temporarily shut two border 'haat' (markets) along the India-Bangladesh border as a precautionary measure to check the spread of novel coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. A state health department advisory asked Land Custom and BSF officials to direct their staff to follow hygiene protocol for containing the infection, particularly from Bangladeshis.

"For the time being, Bangladeshis suffering from any respiratory problem should be assessed properly before their entry into our state. "Moreover, all border haat may be closed for the time being in consultation with Bangladeshi authorities," a memo signed by the Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Debasish Basu said. Tripura has two border haat along the India-Bangladesh border -- at Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district and Srinagar in South Tripura district.

Both the border haat function on Sunday. The memo also asked the district authorities and chief medical officers to maintain strict surveillance on gatherings, bus terminuses and railway stations to check the spread of coronavirus.

Help desks will be set up at Dharmanagar Railway Station in North Tripura district bordering Assam, it said. The Dharmanagar Railway Station is one of the main entry points to the state.

Passengers would be checked and awareness created, encouraging visitors to report about their health status to the authorities, the memo said. Meanwhile, Director of Health and Family Welfare, Radha Debbarma said no positive case of coronavirus has been detected in Tripura so far.

"No positive case of coronavirus has been found in the state so far. We had identified 28 persons who returned from affected countries. Of them, 19 were found to be free of the disease. The remaining have not shown any symptoms, but are under observation," Debbarma said. Manipur had on Tuesday shut its border with Myanmar indefinitely amid the novel coronavirus scare.

Mizoram had on Monday sealed its borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, and banned the entry of foreigners. PTI JOY ACD SRY.

