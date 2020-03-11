Left Menu
Will fully follow SC order on permanent commission to women in Army: Govt

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 11-03-2020 21:08 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:08 IST
The government will fully follow the Supreme Court's order on granting permanent commission to women in the Army, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Responding to a question by TMC MP Saugata Roy on permanent commission for women, he said, "We don't do any discrimination. We will fully follow the Supreme Court's order." The Supreme Court had last month ruled that women officers shall be considered for permanent commission and will also be eligible for command posting on par with male officers.

Roy said the Army has only 65 permanent commission officers, the Navy has nine and Air Force has 382. The Army also has 3,202 women permanent commission officers in the medical branch -- the Army Medical Corps (AMC), Army Dental Corps (ADC) and Military Nursing Service (MNS). The Navy has 80 women permanent commission officers in its medical branch and the Air Force 108. In such a scenario, how will there be gender parity, Roy asked.

Naik said eligible women officers will be get permanent commission. In a written response, Naik said, "The government is committed to comply to the judgement regarding granting Permanent Commission to SSC (short service commission) women officers in Indian Army as per their qualification, professional experience, specialisation, if any and organisational requirement." He added that the impact of the judgement on operational efficiency of Indian Army after grant of permanent commission to SSC women officers and their employment in similar conditions and operational environment as their male counterparts, can only be analysed in the future and cannot be commented upon at this stage. "However, the details regarding granting permanent Commission to SSC women officers are being prepared for implementation," he said..

