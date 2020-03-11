Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's Lukoil calls for oil producing states to cooperate over virus impact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:19 IST
Russia's Lukoil calls for oil producing states to cooperate over virus impact

Russia's second-largest oil company Lukoil urged crude producing countries on Wednesday to continue cooperating to tackle the impact of the coronavirus on the energy market.

Lukoil head Vagit Alekperov also told investors on a conference call that he expected a meeting this month of a panel of experts from OPEC and non-OPEC nations to make a proposal to stabilise the oil market, which has been roiled by the collapse of a pact between OPEC, Russia and others on limiting supplies. The deal fell apart after Russia rejected a call by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for deeper production cuts. As result, OPEC scrapped all its limits on output, promising to flood the market with extra supplies.

The Joint Technical Committee of experts from the informal alliance known as OPEC+, which includes OPEC, Russia and others, meets in Vienna in mid-March. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Russia would send its representative. "I hope that after the technical committee OPEC+ panel in March, the countries will be able to find a mutually beneficial decision, which would allow the stabilisation of prices and the market," Alekperov said.

Lukoil has been one of the staunchest supporters of Russia's cooperation with OPEC. A Lukoil manager told the call his company's plans to raise its hydrocarbon production by up to 1% this year were not affected by weaker oil prices and it would stick to a plan to spend 550 billion roubles ($7.7 billion) in 2020.

Oil prices plunged after the supply pact collapsed. Alekperov said Lukoil was better prepared for cheaper oil than it was five years ago when the oil market was rattled by overproduction and other factors that sent prices tumbling.

He said he would join a meeting between Russia's energy minister and representatives from other Russian oil producers on Thursday. ($1 = 71.9646 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

WHO says uses of word pandemic does not change what we do with virus

The World Health Organizations use of the word pandemic to describe the outbreak of the new coronavirus does not change its response, the head of the WHOs emergencies programme said on Wednesday.Dr Mike Ryan also told a news conference the ...

FACTBOX-Airlines count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock

Airlines across the globe are feeling the pain as travel demand withers because of the coronavirus outbreak. Several have grounded many flights and ditched their financial outlooks. Below is a list of how the worlds biggest airlines have re...

White House, tech industry meet to discuss coronavirus response

White House officials met Wednesday with U.S. technology industry officials to discuss tech-related response efforts to the coronavirus outbreak and ways for government to collaborate with the private sector.U.S. Chief Technology Officer Mi...

Argentina, Colombia to isolate travelers from virus-hit nations

Argentina and Colombia on Wednesday announced that travelers from the countries worst-affected by the new coronavirus would be isolated to protect the wider population. Argentina was the first country in Latin America to register a coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020