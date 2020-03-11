Girl abducted in Feb on way home from school rescued in J-K's Samba

A class 12 student was rescued in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday, almost a month after she was allegedly abducted on her way home from school in Jammu, officials said. A man had lodged a complaint at Bari Brahmana Police Station alleging that his daughter was abducted by one Mohmmad Javed while she was returning home after her practical exam from Sarore belt on February 12, they said.

A case was registered and a special team was constituted to rescue the girl and arrest the accused, police said. Based on the leads developed during the investigation, the girl was rescued and Javed was arrested during a raid in Sarore area, they added.

Further investigation is going on, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.