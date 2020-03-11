Man from travel history to Italy fifth coronavirus case in Delhi

A 46-year-old man from Delhi with travel history to three countries including Italy tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the number of such cases in the national capital to five, according to Delhi government's health department. There are nine members in his family and apart from his mother, others are asymptomatic, it said.

The man, a resident of west Delhi's Janakpuri, is admitted to RML Hospital. He is having history of travel to Japan, Geneva and Italy, the health bulletin issued by the city government said.

The surveillance of 50 houses located in the neighbourhood has been done, the government said. Till now, 1,58,883 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport and kept under observation. As many as 3,534 passengers coming from the coronavirus-hit countries were screened at the airport on Wednesday.

Awareness drives are being conducted in vulnerable areas like markets, JJ clusters, unauthorized colonies, ISBTs, railway Stations and metro stations etc. A meeting was held by Delhi Chief Secretary to review setting up of quarantine centres for asymptomatic coronavirus suspect cases..

