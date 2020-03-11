Five District Collectors in Madhya Pradesh transferred
The District Collectors of Guna, Gwalior, Neemuch, Vidisha and Harda have been transferred.
The District Collectors of Guna, Gwalior, Neemuch, Vidisha and Harda have been transferred. As per the order of Madhya Pradesh government, Jitendra Singh Raje has been given the charge of District Collector Neemuch.
S Vishwanath who is District Collector of Harda is now given the charge of District Collector Guna. District Collector Vidisha Kaushlendra Vikam Singh is now posted as District Collector Gwalior.
While District Collector Gwalior Anurag Chaudhary is posted as Additional Secretary Madhya Pradesh Administration. Dr Pankaj Jain is posted as District Collector Vidisha.
Additional Secretary Madhya Pradesh administration Anurag Verma is posted as District Collector Harda. (ANI)
