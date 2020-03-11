Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pokhari villagers contribute to build an international school

In a unique initiative, villagers of Pokhari village have contributed to further develop a Zilla Parishad school in the village. They managed to collect funds by cutting down expenses for all festivals and events that take place in the village annually.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Aurangabad (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 23:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 23:16 IST
Pokhari villagers contribute to build an international school
Rs 60 lakh has been collected so far to build an international school in the village. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

In a unique initiative, villagers of Pokhari village have contributed to further develop a Zilla Parishad school in the village. They managed to collect funds by cutting down expenses for all festivals and events that take place in the village annually. In an attempt to provide quality education to the children, the entire village made the decision of upgrading the school to international standards. The villagers, as part of the initiative, collected Rs 5000 from each household and accumulated around Rs 60 lakh.

After the funds were in place, the villagers spared no time and bought two acres of land to further build the school. This land will be used by the villagers in the future to expand and upgrade the school with international standards. "The students will be given education of international standard. The syllabus of the school has been designed carefully. It is a combination of the syllabus followed in India and foreign countries. For the past year, the international schooling programme has been running successfully. In another 5-6 months, this school will gain the status of an international school," said Suraj Prasad Jaiswal, Education Officer, Aurangabad district.

"I really look forward to studying in an international school. We have a lot of facilities in this school like computer labs that have been set up recently. Since the school was up to Class VIII till now, people had to leave the village in order to continue their education. I really wish an international school is built at the earliest as I will then be able to complete my schooling from here," said Ashwini Yadav, a Class VIII student of the Zilla Parishad School. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House plans to vote on coronavirus bill on Thursday

The U.S. House of Representatives is currently writing a coronavirus response bill and plans to vote on it on Thursday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday.Democrats, who control the chamber, are looking at including unemployment ...

India cancels almost all visas, closes Myanmar border, as regional coronavirus cases rise

India said on Wednesday it will suspend the vast majority of visas to the country in a wide-reaching attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as cases across the region continued to rise. The virus has hit Europe and the United States ...

U.S. Senate Republican delays vote on subpoena in Hunter Biden probe

A Republican U.S. senator said on Wednesday he would delay a committee vote on whether to issue a subpoena in an investigation of Democratic presidential contender Joe Bidens businessman son, Hunter Biden.Senator Ron Johnson, chairman of th...

Army jawan injured in accidental firing during search op in J-K's Pulwama

An Army jawan was injured on Wednesday when the weapon of a CRPF personnel went off during a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police saidThe cordon and search operation was being carried out at Hyena in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020