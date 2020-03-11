Pokhari villagers contribute to build an international school

In a unique initiative, villagers of Pokhari village have contributed to further develop a Zilla Parishad school in the village. They managed to collect funds by cutting down expenses for all festivals and events that take place in the village annually. In an attempt to provide quality education to the children, the entire village made the decision of upgrading the school to international standards. The villagers, as part of the initiative, collected Rs 5000 from each household and accumulated around Rs 60 lakh.

After the funds were in place, the villagers spared no time and bought two acres of land to further build the school. This land will be used by the villagers in the future to expand and upgrade the school with international standards. "The students will be given education of international standard. The syllabus of the school has been designed carefully. It is a combination of the syllabus followed in India and foreign countries. For the past year, the international schooling programme has been running successfully. In another 5-6 months, this school will gain the status of an international school," said Suraj Prasad Jaiswal, Education Officer, Aurangabad district.

"I really look forward to studying in an international school. We have a lot of facilities in this school like computer labs that have been set up recently. Since the school was up to Class VIII till now, people had to leave the village in order to continue their education. I really wish an international school is built at the earliest as I will then be able to complete my schooling from here," said Ashwini Yadav, a Class VIII student of the Zilla Parishad School. (ANI)

