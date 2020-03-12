Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet declares compensation for birds culled in suspicion of Avian Influenza

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 00:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 00:00 IST
Cabinet declares compensation for birds culled in suspicion of Avian Influenza

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to pay compensation to the owners of the hens which were culled as part of the government's precautionary measures following the outbreak of bird flu. Authorities had begun culling domesticated birds and hens Kozhikode district from March 8 amid the reports of bird flu outbreak last week.

The health authorities culled birds within a one-km raidus of two poultry farms at nearby Vengeri and Kodiyathoor. The state Cabinet has decided to give a compensation of Rs 200 for each of the over two-month-old hens, which were culled. "The owners of the over two-month-old will get compensation of Rs 200 for each of culled birds, while those of less than two month-old ones will get Rs 100 each. The state wll also provide a compensation of Rs five each for the eggs that were destroyed in the area," a release issued by the chief minister's office said.

Nearly 200 trained staff and support members in as many as 25 rapid response squads of five each participated in the process of culling an estimated 12,000 birds mostly chicken besides turkey and love birds on Sunday. The officials in protective gear were engaged in the culling operation and the carcasses were burnt.

To prevent the spread of Avian Influenza, the district collector had on Saturday issued instructions to close all chicken farms, chicken and egg stalls and pet and ornamental bird shops within 10 km of the epicentre farms at Vengeri and West Kodiyathooor. The state health department, in association with the Animal Husbandry department and the civic authorities, was involved in the exercise, officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Trump moves to increase availability of respirators

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a memo directing the U.S. secretary of labor to take steps to increase the availability of respirators for use by healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.Trump said public health e...

Denmark shuts schools and universities to curb spread of coronavirus

Denmark will close all schools, universities and day care facilities in the coming days to curb the spread of coronavirus, the countrys prime minister said on Wednesday.In addition, all employees in the public sector with non-critical jobs ...

U.S. likely to advise Americans against travel to Europe -sources

The Trump administration is likely to discourage Americans from taking trips to Europe with a new advisory as soon as Wednesday that would warn against non-essential travel to the region over coronavirus concerns, sources said. The White Ho...

INSTANT VIEW-S&P 500 crosses bear market line in pandemic shakeout

The SP 500 on Wednesday was briefly down more than 20 from its Feb. 19 intraday record high, dipping under the bear market threshold after the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. The Dow Jones Indust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020