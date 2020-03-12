Cabinet declares compensation for birds culled in suspicion of Avian Influenza

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to pay compensation to the owners of the hens which were culled as part of the government's precautionary measures following the outbreak of bird flu. Authorities had begun culling domesticated birds and hens Kozhikode district from March 8 amid the reports of bird flu outbreak last week.

The health authorities culled birds within a one-km raidus of two poultry farms at nearby Vengeri and Kodiyathoor. The state Cabinet has decided to give a compensation of Rs 200 for each of the over two-month-old hens, which were culled. "The owners of the over two-month-old will get compensation of Rs 200 for each of culled birds, while those of less than two month-old ones will get Rs 100 each. The state wll also provide a compensation of Rs five each for the eggs that were destroyed in the area," a release issued by the chief minister's office said.

Nearly 200 trained staff and support members in as many as 25 rapid response squads of five each participated in the process of culling an estimated 12,000 birds mostly chicken besides turkey and love birds on Sunday. The officials in protective gear were engaged in the culling operation and the carcasses were burnt.

To prevent the spread of Avian Influenza, the district collector had on Saturday issued instructions to close all chicken farms, chicken and egg stalls and pet and ornamental bird shops within 10 km of the epicentre farms at Vengeri and West Kodiyathooor. The state health department, in association with the Animal Husbandry department and the civic authorities, was involved in the exercise, officials said..

