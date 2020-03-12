Left Menu
Woman MLA's phone calls to DSP go unanswered; probe ordered

  • Gandhinagar
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 00:05 IST
The BJP government in Gujarat on Wednesday assured the legislative Assembly that it will conduct a thorough probe into allegation that Patan district superintendent of police did not answer Congress MLA Geniben Thakor's multiple phone calls. Narrating her ordeal in the House, Thakor claimed some people had tried to forcibly stop her vehicle when she was going to Patan from Radhanpur town in Patan district on Tuesday night.

"After covering some distance, I asked my driver to inform the Patan police about the incident. I also dialed Patan DSP's official number three to four times to inform him about the entire issue. "However, the DSP (Akshay Raj Makwana) did not pick up my phone. And, he has not called me back till today," said the MLA from the Vav seat in Banaskantha district.

"If an MLA's phone call is not taken seriously by the police, imagine what a common girl's plight would be in such a situation. I want the police to take such incidents seriously and initiate appropriate action," said Thakor. Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi agreed with Thakor's views and opined that at least the officer should have shown the courtesy to call back whenever he got time.

"The MLA called the DSP at 10 pm. There can be reasons why he did not pick up the phone. But, he has not called her back till today afternoon. "In my opinion, officials should call back MLAs whenever they get time," said Trivedi.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said his department will conduct a thorough probe into the matter. "I have taken Thakor's representation seriously. The police must take such calls seriously. We will conduct a thorough inquiry into the entire incident," Jadeja assured the House..

