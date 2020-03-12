TDP leader Rama Subba Reddy joins YSRCP ahead of local body polls

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Rama Subba Reddy joined the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at its party office here on Wednesday. Rama Subba Reddy, after joining the YSRCP, said that he took the decision to change allegiance on the suggestion of his supporters.

"I do not believe in the present TDP leadership. YSRCP will sweep the upcoming local body elections," Reddy told reporters here. The development comes two days after former TDP MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad joined YRSCP, while another TDP leader, SA Rehaman along with his family members and associates, also joined the ruling party in the state.

The local body polls will be conducted later this month. (ANI)

