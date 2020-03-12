Health dept in Pondy taking steps against COVID-19, says Bedi

Puducherry, Mar 12 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Thursdays said the Department of Health and Family Welfare in the union territory has adopted "comprehensive and practical steps" to prevent coronavirus from spreading to the former French colony. Bedi, who had a meeting to review the steps taken to keep the disease at bay, said in a whatsapp message that she had asked the officials at the meeting to issue guidelines to the people and telecast sustained awareness programmes through Doordarshan and cable TV network.

The former IPS officer also said incoming cars and buses were being checked to register self-declaration by passengers that they had not travelled to countries hit by the coronavirus in the last two weeks. "If there was any traveller who had visited the affected countries, intensive screening will be done and if required will be quarantined," she said.

Stating that the French Consulate in Puducherry has been asked to cover people coming from France to Puducherry as "France is also on the watchlist along with Italy, South Korea and China, Iran among other countries," she said close liaison was being maintained with immigration officials to check visitors coming from Tamil Nadu to Puducherry as a preventive measure. Coordination with Mahe region, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, and also with Yanam region in Andhra Pradesh had been reinforced, Bedi said.

She called upon the people to extend cooperation in carrying out the measures to ensure nil coronavirus in the union territory. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had held a meeting with officials of the Health and other departments recently issuing instructions to them to be alert and initiate steps to prevent corona virus..

