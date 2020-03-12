Defence ministry sets up 7 more quarantine facilities for coronavirus patients

The Ministry of Defence has set up seven more quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients, especially for Indian citizens being brought to back from coronavirus-hit countries, an official said on Thursday. The facilities have been set up at Jaisalmer, Suratgadh, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Deolali, Kolkata and Chennai.

"We are expecting more civilians to be brought back to India. We are ready with our facilities," Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said. The Army is already operating a quarantine facility in Manesar while the one in Hindon, near Ghaziabad, is being operated by the air force..

