Defence ministry sets up 7 more quarantine facilities for coronavirus patients

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:13 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:13 IST
The Ministry of Defence has set up seven more quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients, especially for Indian citizens being brought to back from coronavirus-hit countries, an official said on Thursday. The facilities have been set up at Jaisalmer, Suratgadh, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Deolali, Kolkata and Chennai.

"We are expecting more civilians to be brought back to India. We are ready with our facilities," Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said. The Army is already operating a quarantine facility in Manesar while the one in Hindon, near Ghaziabad, is being operated by the air force..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

