Replace 'Park' with 'Udyan' in Shivaji Park name: Ram Naik
Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Thursday urged Mumbai Mayor to replace the word 'Park' with 'Udyan' from the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar. "I welcome the move of renaming the ground as Chhatrapati Shivaji Park, but the English word 'park' is still there. It should be replaced with (Marathi word) 'udyan'," a statement issued by the BJP quoted Naik as saying.
"Even late V D Savarkar would have loved to see this change in the name," the former Union minister added. Naik's demand comes a day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) approved a proposal for changing the name of Shivaji Park to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park.
Shivaji Park has a long history of being a site of political as well as sporting events..
