Chowdhury seeks to raise Yes Bank crisis in Lok Sabha, blames govt
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday sought to raise the crisis in Yes Bank in Lok Sabha saying that the "bank was looted under the government's watch".
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday sought to raise the crisis in Yes Bank in Lok Sabha saying that the "bank was looted under the government's watch". Choudhury sought to raise the issue during zero hour but Speaker Om Birla said he will allow the Congress member if he raises the issue under the relevant rules.
"Depositors are being fleeced by banks at regular intervals. Yes Bank was looted under the government's watch," Chowdhury said. He accused the government of mismanagement and said the common man was facing difficulties.
The Reserve Bank of India found governance-related issues in Yes bank and had put a restriction limit of Rs 50,000 on ordinary withdrawals. There had been a jump in the bank's loan book due to an apparent loaning spree. (ANI)
