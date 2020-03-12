Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chowdhury seeks to raise Yes Bank crisis in Lok Sabha, blames govt

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday sought to raise the crisis in Yes Bank in Lok Sabha saying that the "bank was looted under the government's watch".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:07 IST
Chowdhury seeks to raise Yes Bank crisis in Lok Sabha, blames govt
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday sought to raise the crisis in Yes Bank in Lok Sabha saying that the "bank was looted under the government's watch". Choudhury sought to raise the issue during zero hour but Speaker Om Birla said he will allow the Congress member if he raises the issue under the relevant rules.

"Depositors are being fleeced by banks at regular intervals. Yes Bank was looted under the government's watch," Chowdhury said. He accused the government of mismanagement and said the common man was facing difficulties.

The Reserve Bank of India found governance-related issues in Yes bank and had put a restriction limit of Rs 50,000 on ordinary withdrawals. There had been a jump in the bank's loan book due to an apparent loaning spree. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Miami Open tennis tournament suspended over coronavirus

The Miami Open, which brings together the top mens and womens tennis players in the world, has been suspended due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, the Miami-Dade County mayor said on Thursday.The...

Shia militia likely to blame for killing US troops in Iraq: US general

Shia militia groups in Iraq were likely responsible for the attack on Wednesday that killed one British and two American troops at a base north of Baghdad, a top U.S. general said on Thursday, in remarks that leave the door open to potentia...

WRAPUP 5-Trump stops flights from Europe, global alarm over coronavirus spreads

Travellers scrambled to rebook flights and markets reeled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe, hitting battered airlines and heightening global alarm over the coronavirus. But Ch...

Coronavirus impact: Daily international passenger arrivals fall to 62,000

The number of international passengers arriving at the countrys airports has reduced to around 62,000 per day from 70,000 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. He said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020