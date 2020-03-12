Left Menu
Development News Edition

High drama as police stop MP Minister from visiting rebel Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:11 IST
High drama as police stop MP Minister from visiting rebel Cong

Amid high drama, a Minister in the crisis-stricken Kamal Nath government was on Thursday stopped by police from entering a resort near here where some of the rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh are staying. The Minister, identified as Jitu Patwari, was briefly detained along with his supporters as he sought to enter the resort near here in the BJP-ruled Karnataka, police sources said.

The police action was condemned by the Karnataka Congress which demanded an apology from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. A video purportedly showing the minister picking up heated argument with the police has surfaced.

Patwari later called on newly appointed Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, considered a troubleshooter of the party. Nineteen Madhya Pradesh MLAs, including six ministers, who are staying put in the city, had earlier this week written to Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police seeking protection and police escort.

According to sources, the Minister had come with an intention to convince the MLAs, who have sent in their resignations, to return to the party fold. Karnataka Congress alleged the Minister was arrested and condemned the police action.

"Karnataka police action of arresting the Madhya Pradesh Minister, who had come to convince the Madhya Pradesh Congress legislators who are in Bengaluru is condemnable. "Goonda behaviousr of Karnataka BJP government is not right, they should be released immediately, and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has to apologise for the mistake," the state Congress tweeted.

The 19 legislators, said to be loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia who has joined the BJP, in their letter to the DGP had said they have come to Karnataka "voluntarily" on some "important work". All 19 had announced their resignation on Tuesday, pushing the Kamal Nath government into a crisis.

It is not clear whether all the 19 are staying at the resort where Patwari had gone..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Miami Open tennis tournament suspended over coronavirus

The Miami Open, which brings together the top mens and womens tennis players in the world, has been suspended due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, the Miami-Dade County mayor said on Thursday.The...

Shia militia likely to blame for killing US troops in Iraq: US general

Shia militia groups in Iraq were likely responsible for the attack on Wednesday that killed one British and two American troops at a base north of Baghdad, a top U.S. general said on Thursday, in remarks that leave the door open to potentia...

WRAPUP 5-Trump stops flights from Europe, global alarm over coronavirus spreads

Travellers scrambled to rebook flights and markets reeled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe, hitting battered airlines and heightening global alarm over the coronavirus. But Ch...

Coronavirus impact: Daily international passenger arrivals fall to 62,000

The number of international passengers arriving at the countrys airports has reduced to around 62,000 per day from 70,000 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. He said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020