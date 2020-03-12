High drama as police stop MP Minister from visiting rebel Cong

Amid high drama, a Minister in the crisis-stricken Kamal Nath government was on Thursday stopped by police from entering a resort near here where some of the rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh are staying. The Minister, identified as Jitu Patwari, was briefly detained along with his supporters as he sought to enter the resort near here in the BJP-ruled Karnataka, police sources said.

The police action was condemned by the Karnataka Congress which demanded an apology from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. A video purportedly showing the minister picking up heated argument with the police has surfaced.

Patwari later called on newly appointed Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, considered a troubleshooter of the party. Nineteen Madhya Pradesh MLAs, including six ministers, who are staying put in the city, had earlier this week written to Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police seeking protection and police escort.

According to sources, the Minister had come with an intention to convince the MLAs, who have sent in their resignations, to return to the party fold. Karnataka Congress alleged the Minister was arrested and condemned the police action.

"Karnataka police action of arresting the Madhya Pradesh Minister, who had come to convince the Madhya Pradesh Congress legislators who are in Bengaluru is condemnable. "Goonda behaviousr of Karnataka BJP government is not right, they should be released immediately, and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has to apologise for the mistake," the state Congress tweeted.

The 19 legislators, said to be loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia who has joined the BJP, in their letter to the DGP had said they have come to Karnataka "voluntarily" on some "important work". All 19 had announced their resignation on Tuesday, pushing the Kamal Nath government into a crisis.

It is not clear whether all the 19 are staying at the resort where Patwari had gone..

