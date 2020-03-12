Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 74: Health Ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:20 IST
Coronavirus cases in India rise to 74: Health Ministry

The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 74 with 14 fresh cases, including nine from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh as well as one foreign national, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Giving a state-wise breakup, the ministry said Delhi reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 10. Karnataka has four cases, Maharashtra 11 and Ladakh three.

Besides, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each. Kerala has recorded 17 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the infection declared a global pandemic. The total number of 74 confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners -- 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian, the ministry officials said.

As the contagious disease with flu-like symptoms spreads across the globe and was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, the cabinet secretary has said states and Union Territories should invoke provisions of Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 so all advisories issued by the Union Health Ministry and state governments are enforceable. An Indian team of doctors will leave for Italy on Thursday night to collect and bring swab samples of Indian students stranded there so that they can be tested before being brought back to the country, a health ministry official said.

Eighty-three evacuees from Italy who arrived in India on Wednesday have been housed at a quarantine facility in Manesar. All patients being treated in hospitals are reported to be stable, the officials said. The ministry said the government is undertaking measures to ensure safety and security of its citizens in Iran after it became clear that the country was facing a COVID-19 outbreak.

Indian nationals in Iran include pilgrims, students and fishermen, it added. On March 7, 108 samples were received from Iran. These samples are being tested at the AIIMS laboratory. Also, six scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are stationed in Iran and have so far collected swab samples of over 400 Indians stranded there.

"The first batch of 58 evacuees from Iran has arrived on March 10 with 25 men, 31 women and 2 children on board. All evacuees are asymptomatic at present," the ministry said. India has evacuated 948 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries. Of these, 900 are Indian citizens and 48 from different countries, including Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, USA, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru, it said.

India has also suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, according to a revised travel advisory. The suspension will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Lebanese crisis plan ready in weeks will meet IMF recommendations-minister

Lebanons plan to tackle a financial and economic crisis will meet IMF recommendations and will be ready in weeks, the finance minister said, adding that any recourse to an IMF programme must be politically agreed and its terms should not ca...

Jazz remain in quarantine in Oklahoma City

Players and staff for the Utah Jazz remain in quarantine at a hotel in Oklahoma City pending the results of coronavirus tests. All members of the franchise who traveled on the team charter were required to submit to a cheek swab to tested f...

Three people with suspected coronavirus symptoms under watch

Three people with suspected symptoms of coronavirus are under observation in government and private hospitals here, health department officials said on Thursday. Dr Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, said one perso...

Spain govt tested as minister infected, cases touch 3,000

Spains government underwent coronavirus testing Thursday after a minister tested positive and was quarantined with her partner, deputy prime minister Pablo Iglesias, and cases soared close to 3,000. The surge in infections brought the total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020