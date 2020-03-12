Renewed drive to clear congestion on 18 corridors underway: Delhi Traffic Police

The Delhi Traffic Police has launched a renewed drive to clear congestion on 18 corridors to prevent improper parking and ensure smooth flow of traffic, officials said on Thursday. In New Delhi district, the corridors which have been identified as part of the drive are Dhaula Kuan to PDR, Connaught Place and road number 201, they said.

In central district three corridors have been shortlisted -- Idgah crossing to Kamal T-point, Paharganj to roundabout Jhandewalan and Hanuman Setu to Chandgiram Akhara. Peera Garhi Chowk, roundabout Pusa Chowk to Moti Nagar and Najafgarh Firni Road have been identified in west Delhi.

In outer district, Vijay Nagar to Burari, Netaji Subhash Palace and Bhalaswa to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar have been zeroed in on. In east district, Khajuri Chowk and nearby areas, Vikas Marg and Gandhi Nagar Pusta Road have been selected.

Aurobindo Chowk to Andheria More, Andheria More to Adhchini and Savitri flyover to Chirag Delhi of the south district have been included in the drive. "This (the drive) is required to make these corridors free of obstruction, which causes a delay in travel time. The public can give feedback to traffic police at helpline number 011-25844444 regarding inconvenience caused in these stretches," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) NC Bundela said.

Coordinated exercises are being carried out on these corridors to make them encroachment-free, the police said. Till January 11, a total of 1,767 people had been prosecuted on these corridors. Of these, 585 prosecutions were for improper parking, 1,090 miscellaneous prosecutions and vehicles of 92 people were towed away..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

