Bhutan, Iran, Maldives, Italy requested for protective gears in wake of coronavirus outbreak: MEA
The government has received requests from Bhutan, Iran, Maldives and Italy for assistance with masks and protective gears in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Addressing a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the requests from these countries are being processed.
"We are processing such requests. We are processing request from Bhutan, Maldives, Iran and Italy. They are under different stages of processing," he said. He further said that in February, a consignment was sent to China with the protective gear.
The coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, has led to more than 4,000 deaths globally. The government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across India rose to more than 70..
