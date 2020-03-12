Reduced accidents, latest safety features in train coaches achievements of railways: Govt

Reduced accidents, latest safety features in train coaches and better infrastructure are some of the achievements of the Indian Railways, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Intervening in the discussion on Demands for Grants of the Railway Ministry, he said locomotives are being manufactured under public-private partnership (PPP) model and railway coaches are now fitted with latest safety features.

The minister claimed that six years ago when the Modi government came to power for the first time, the railways lacked funds, had old technology and poor infrastructure. He said now things have changed and the railways is at the forefront of Make in India push of the government.

He said latest trains have started running, helping benefitting and boosting economic activities..

