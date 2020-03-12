Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K admin issues show-cause notice to 7 officials for 'breach of service conduct rules'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:52 IST
J-K admin issues show-cause notice to 7 officials for 'breach of service conduct rules'

The Jammu and Kashmir administration issued on Thursday show-cause notice to seven officials on probation in different departments on the charge of violation of service conduct rules. According to an order issued by the General Administrative department (GAD), the probationers reportedly participated in protests at public spaces frequently and denounced the terms and conditions of service as contained in the Rules and Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971.

The probationers have been asked to explain why their period of probation may not be terminated and they be not immediately discharged from the service. Under the new job policy, also known as SRO-202, the appointees in the government service get only basic pay for the first five years of their service.

The order states that in exercise of the powers under Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Rules, the appointing authority, at its discretion, may suspend the probation and a probationer can be discharged from service at any time before the expiry of the prescribed period without having recourse to regular inquiry and the provisions of Article 311 of the Constitution are per se not applicable to a probationer. Accordingly, show-cause notice was issued to Junior Engineer Muneer Hussain, Dr Arif Hussain, Medical Officers Dr Sanjeev Singh, Dr Shafeen Majeed Koul, Patwari Amandeep Singh and Junior Assistant Amir Tariq, it said.

They have been directed to send their replies to the office of deputy secretary within seven days failing which action as warranted under rules shall be taken without any further notice, the administration said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Fed may go into its crisis tool kit soon. What's in it?

Analysts and economists increasingly expect the Federal Reserve to roll out measures beyond interest rate cuts and bond purchases to ensure financial markets keep operating smoothly and banks have ample liquidity during the coronavirus outb...

COVID-19 positive man in T'gana to be discharged soon; no

The lone COVID-19 patient in Telangana has fully recovered and would be discharged soon, state Health Minister E Rajender said on Thursday. No fresh positive case of the coronavirus has been reported in the state, an official release quoted...

India's first COVID-19 death confirmed in Karnataka

A 76-year-old man who died two days ago in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus has become Indias first COVID-19 fatality with his samples taken earlier confirming the infection, the state government said on Wednesday. St...

Rajasthan's six new civic bodies go to polls on April 5

Six newly created Municipal corporations in Rajasthan will go to poll on April 5. Polling for councillors in 560 wards of six new municipal corporations of Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020