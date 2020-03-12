J-K admin issues show-cause notice to 7 officials for 'breach of service conduct rules'

The Jammu and Kashmir administration issued on Thursday show-cause notice to seven officials on probation in different departments on the charge of violation of service conduct rules. According to an order issued by the General Administrative department (GAD), the probationers reportedly participated in protests at public spaces frequently and denounced the terms and conditions of service as contained in the Rules and Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971.

The probationers have been asked to explain why their period of probation may not be terminated and they be not immediately discharged from the service. Under the new job policy, also known as SRO-202, the appointees in the government service get only basic pay for the first five years of their service.

The order states that in exercise of the powers under Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Rules, the appointing authority, at its discretion, may suspend the probation and a probationer can be discharged from service at any time before the expiry of the prescribed period without having recourse to regular inquiry and the provisions of Article 311 of the Constitution are per se not applicable to a probationer. Accordingly, show-cause notice was issued to Junior Engineer Muneer Hussain, Dr Arif Hussain, Medical Officers Dr Sanjeev Singh, Dr Shafeen Majeed Koul, Patwari Amandeep Singh and Junior Assistant Amir Tariq, it said.

They have been directed to send their replies to the office of deputy secretary within seven days failing which action as warranted under rules shall be taken without any further notice, the administration said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

