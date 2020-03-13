Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two top PFI members arrested for role in North East Delhi riots: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 00:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 00:16 IST
Two top PFI members arrested for role in North East Delhi riots: Police

The police on Thursday arrested two members of the Popular Front of India for their alleged involvement in communal riots amid anti-CAA protests in the North East Delhi, in which over 50 persons were killed, officials said. The accused have been identified as PFI president Parvez and secretary Iliyas, they said.

The two were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, the officials said. The police had on Monday arrested 33-year-old Mohammad Danish, a PFI member and a resident of Trilokpuri, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in North East Delhi. Sources said some documents recovered from him also established the PFI role in providing logistical and financial support to protesters. It was through these documents that police came to know of the roles of Parvez and Iliyas in the riots..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Jazz G Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell is the second member of the Utah Jazz to test positive for the coronavirus. The team confirmed Thursday morning that a second Jazz player had tested positive for the virus, but did not identify the player. The All-Star guar...

US stocks tumble in latest rout over virus

Wall Street stocks sunk deep into the red Thursday afternoon as the economic toll from the coronavirus mounts, amplifying worries about a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,850 points, or 7.9 percent, to 21,...

New York Fed says to offer USD 1.5 trillion in cash this week

The US central bank announced on Thursday a massive increase to its cash injections into American financial markets to quell the growing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Fed, which has ramped up short-term fundin...

Soccer-United sink Linz in empty stadium, Basel stun Frankfurt

Manchester United took a big step towards the Europa League quarter-finals by thrashing Austrian side LASK Linz 5-0 on Thursday in their last 16 first-leg tie at an empty Linzer Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.Striker Odion Ighalo f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020