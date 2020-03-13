Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold bars worth Rs 44 lakh seized from passengers at Delhi airport

Delhi Airport Customs on Thursday intercepted two Indian passengers from Riyadh and seized nine gold bars worth Rs 44 lakh from their possession.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 08:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 08:28 IST
Gold bars worth Rs 44 lakh seized from passengers at Delhi airport
Nine gold bars seized by Delhi Airport Customs. . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Airport Customs on Thursday intercepted two Indian passengers from Riyadh and seized nine gold bars worth Rs 44 lakh from their possession. "Delhi Airport Customs intercepted 2 Indian pax on March 12 arriving from Riyadh by flight 6E-1838 and seized 9 gold bars weighing 1050 gms valued at Rs 44 lakh approx," Delhi Airport Customs tweeted.

The gold was wrapped under black adhesive tape. The statutory process under the Customs Act, 1962 is under progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

MP Economic Offences Wing reopens forgery case against Jyotiraditya Scindia

Hours after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, the Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing EOW re-opened a six-year-old forgery case against him. The development came after Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was a veteran of the C...

IOC will follow WHO advice on Olympics cancellation: Bach

The International Olympic Committee will follow the World Health Organisations recommendation on whether to cancel or postpone this years Tokyo Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic, IOC chief Thomas Bach said Thursday. In an interview wit...

Beyond human toll, coronavirus could shake up global politics

Thousands of people have died, the US response has infuriated European allies, and China has gone on a propaganda offensive. The new coronavirus is shaping up to be a cataclysmic event with far-reaching consequences in global politics. Th...

NZ Food & Grocery Council welcomes report on food and beverage industry

The New Zealand Food Grocery Council welcomes the release of the latest growth and investment report on the food and beverage industry.The Investors Guide to the New Zealand Food and Beverage Industry has been launched by Economic Developm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020