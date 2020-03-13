Gold bars worth Rs 44 lakh seized from passengers at Delhi airport

Delhi Airport Customs on Thursday intercepted two Indian passengers from Riyadh and seized nine gold bars worth Rs 44 lakh from their possession. "Delhi Airport Customs intercepted 2 Indian pax on March 12 arriving from Riyadh by flight 6E-1838 and seized 9 gold bars weighing 1050 gms valued at Rs 44 lakh approx," Delhi Airport Customs tweeted.

The gold was wrapped under black adhesive tape. The statutory process under the Customs Act, 1962 is under progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.