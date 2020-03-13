Google employee in Bengaluru diagnosed with coronavirus

Google confirmed on Friday that an employee of its Bengaluru office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. "The employee has been on quarantine since then, and we have asked colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health," the company said in a statement.

Karnataka Health Department officials said on Thursday the 26-year old man the Google employee, who had returned from Greece, has tested positive for coronavirus. The patient who hails from Mumbai has been admitted and isolated at a hospital and his condition is stable, a department media bulletin had said.

"All (his) primary contacts have been traced and are asymptomatic," it said. He had traveled from Greece to Mumbai on March 6 and came by flight to Bengaluru on March 8.

He had been to the office here on March 9, during which he is said to have spoken to four of his close friends and gone back home within a few hours. "He was hospitalized the same day. One brother of his is staying with him in Bengaluru..parents and wife are in Mumbai," sources said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases in Karnataka is six, including the Google employee, and the 76-year old man from Kalaburagi who passed away on Tuesday night.

