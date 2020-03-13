Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Odisha teenagers drown in river

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kendrapara
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:45 IST
Two Odisha teenagers drown in river

Two teenagers drowned while bathing in a river in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Friday, police said. The incident occurred when Sahik Khan (19) and Hasan Khan (18) slipped and fell into Chitrotpala river while bathing at a ghat in Patkura area, a police officer said.

They were swept away by the strong current of the river, he said. Fire brigade personnel later fished out their bodies, the officer said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, he said. The kin of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each, officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are top stories at 1700 hrs DEL89 PM-2NDLD CORONAVIRUS Modi bats for joint SAARC strategy to fight coronavirus, gets prompt support from neighbours New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed formulation of a...

Ethiopia confirms its first case of coronavirus

Ethiopia has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, the countrys public health institute told Reuters on Friday.Takele Uma Banti, the mayor of the capital Addis Ababa, tweeted that a Japanese citizen was the person affected.We sho...

World Bank approves US$23m for Lao PDR health and nutrition services

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors today approved US23 million for Lao PDR under the Health and Nutrition Services Access Project HANSA. The project aims to strengthen the countrys health system and improve the quality and coverag...

Jakson to set up 70 MW Solar Power plant in Assam with an investment of Rs 300 crores

New Delhi India, Mar 13 ANIBusinessWire India Jakson Group, Indias leading diversified energy and EPC Solutions company announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement PPA with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited APDCL for a 70 MW ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020