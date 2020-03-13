Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch's Mankote sector
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in Mankote sector of Poonch district on Friday.
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in Mankote sector of Poonch district on Friday.
The ceasefire violation started at around 15.00 hours. Indian Army is retaliating.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pak
- Poonch
- Line of Control
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
Pak PM Imran to visit Qatar ahead of signing of US-Taliban peace deal
Pakistan's inclusion on 'grey list' is credit negative for banks - Moody's
Pak's listing under increased monitoring a credit negative for banks: Moody's
Missing Pak teenager's remains found in lions' enclosure at safari park
Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus; educational inst in Sindh & Balochistan closed