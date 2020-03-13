Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch's Mankote sector

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in Mankote sector of Poonch district on Friday.

The ceasefire violation started at around 15.00 hours. Indian Army is retaliating.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

