Delhi Assembly proceedings adjourned for 15 mins after AAP MLAs demand apology from Vijendra Gupta
Delhi Assembly proceedings were adjourned for 15 minutes after ruling AAP MLAs entered the Well of the House, demanding an apology from BJP's Vijender Gupta for alleged derogatory remarks against the Aam Aadmi Party in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi
Despite Speaker Ram Niwas Goel expunging Gupta's remarks, the ruling party's legislators were not pacified and demanded action against the Rohini MLA
At least, 53 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the violence in northeast Delhi last month.
