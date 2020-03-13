2 more held for northeast Delhi riots

Two more persons were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in last month's communal violence in northeast Delhi in which over 50 people were killed, police said. The accused have been identified as Tanvir and Gulfam, they said. On Thursday, two members of the Popular Front of India -- Parvez and Iliyas -- were arrested for allegedly being involved in the riots. They were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

