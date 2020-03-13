Left Menu
Development News Edition

PFI claims Delhi Police didn't allow press conference; police deny charge

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:12 IST
PFI claims Delhi Police didn't allow press conference; police deny charge

A day after its Delhi president was arrested for allegedly conspiring to incite violence in the national capital, the Popular Front of India (PFI) alleged on Friday that the police did not allow it to hold a press conference here. The police, however, denied the charge, saying they have not issued any directive in this regard.

"On Thursday, we booked a hall at Narayan Dutt Tiwari Bhawan for a press conference which was scheduled at 3 pm on Friday. But the police did not allow us to go ahead with it," a PFI member said. "Just before the press meet, officials from Narayan Dutt Tiwari Bhawan called us and said there was pressure from the police to cancel it," the PFI member alleged.

Members of the outfit claimed that security guards shut the gates of the building and a police team was deployed there. A senior police officer, however, said they were not aware as to why the press meet was cancelled and they had not issued any direction in this regard.

The police on Thursday arrested the PFI's Delhi president Parvez Ahmed and secretary Mohammad Illiyas for allegedly conspiring to incite violence in northeast Delhi. The Enforcement Directorate had on Wednesday booked suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, the PFI and some other on charges of money laundering and alleged funding of last month's riots which claimed over 50 lives..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Formula One expects season to start in Europe at end of May

Formula One said on Friday it hoped to start its 2020 season in Europe at the end of May after cancelling this weekends Australian opener and postponing the next three races in Bahrain, Vietnam, and China due to the coronavirus.An end of Ma...

Unadkat says hunger for India comeback stronger than ever, gets Pujara backing

Now that he is a Ranji Trophy winner, Jaydev Unadkat hopes that people will not talk only about his IPL riches and says the hunger to make an India comeback has never been stronger following a sensational season. Saurashtra skipper and lead...

RSS' highest decision-making body to meet in Bengaluru from

The annual meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha ABPS, the highest decision making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will be held here from March 15 to 17. The confluence this time would see participation of around 1,500 elect...

Ranveer's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' to release on Oct 2, Farhan's 'Toofaan' advanced to Sept 18

Yash Raj Films Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh, will release on October 2 this year, while Farhan Akhtars sports drama Toofaan has been advanced to September 18 to avoid a box office clash. Toofaan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020