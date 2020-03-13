Vistara Airlines bans Kunal Kamra from flying till 27 April: Sources

According to Sources, Vistara Airlines has also banned stand up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying till 27 April. The decision was made after an investigation of an internal committee of Indigo concluded.

A flying ban was imposed on him on Jan 28 this year for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight

After the ban imposed by the Vistara Airlines, Kunal Kamra tweeted, "Air Vistara has also banned me now till the 27th April, following orders like they show... at a time where no one can fly, all I want to say is, neither am I sorry nor am I surprised, nor am I suffering..."

Air vistara has also banned me now till the 27th April, following orders like they show... at a time where no one can fly, all I want to say is, neither am I sorry nor am I surprised, nor am I suffering... pic.twitter.com/LSYHDkNzDD — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 13, 2020

