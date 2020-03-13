Sanitizers will be made available in public places: Minister

Hand sanitizers will be madeavailable in public places in Mumbai so that people can cleanhands and avoid contracting or spreading the coronavirus,Mumbai district guardian minister Aslam Shaikh said on Friday

Hand sanitizers would be made available mainly atrailway stations and bus stops, he said.

