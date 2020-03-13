Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parliamentary standing committee approves bill on compulsory registration of NRI marriages

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:23 IST
Parliamentary standing committee approves bill on compulsory registration of NRI marriages

A parliamentary standing committee on Friday approved a bill which calls for compulsory registration of NRI marriages within 30 days. The standing committee on External Affairs approved the Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indian Bill, 2019 with inclusions of recommendations made by its members.

The bill empowers passport authorities to impound or revoke passport or travel documents of NRIs who fail to register within 30 days after getting married. The committee called for amending the proforma for registration of NRI marriage to make it "exhaustive incorporating all the germane" details related to passport, visa or permanent resident card and address in foreign country with proof.

It strongly recommended that the efforts must be intensified to establish better coordination with the member countries of Hague Convention and to take up the issues of NRI marital disputes during bilateral meetings and consular dialogue with foreign countries. The committee also noted that 5,298 complaints have been received related to NRI marital grievances between January 1, 2016 and October 31, 2019.

The bill was brought in by former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj amid reports of Indian women being victims in fraudulent marriages with NRIs. The bill proposes to provide for compulsory registration of marriage by an NRI within a period of 30 days from the date of marriage. It also seeks to amend the Passport Act, 1967 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. The proposed amendment of the Passport Act, 1967 empowers the passport authority to impound or cause to be impounded or revoke a passport or travel document of an NRI, if it is brought to his notice that the NRI has not registered his marriage within a period of 30 days from the date of marriage.

The proposed amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 would also empower the courts for issuance of summons, warrants through the specifically designated website of the Ministry of External Affairs. It further provides for attachment of the properties, both movable and immovable, belonging to a proclaimed offender..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks rise on spending hopes but bounce fizzles

Stocks across the globe bounced back on Friday after historic drops, but hopes of more central bank stimulus and government spending went only so far and the comeback lost steam in a week of pandemic panic-selling across markets. Volatility...

MSF urges Greece to evacuate migrant camps due to coronavirus risk

Medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres MSF has urged Greece to immediately evacuate migrants from overcrowded camps on its islands due to a high risk of the coronavirus spreading swiftly among people living in squalid conditions. Greece r...

U.S. House, White House near agreement on virus economic aid bill, vote likely

The U.S. House of Representatives teed up a vote on Friday on a package to limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus, as Democrats who control the chamber sought common ground with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Were close, H...

EU, eurozone very likely in recession this year due to virus

The European Union and the eurozone are very likely to be in a recession this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, a top economic official of the European Commission said on Friday.It is very likely that growth for the eurozone and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020