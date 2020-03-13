Activists urge Delhi CM Kejriwal to increase compensation for riot victims

A group of activists has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging him to increase the compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh announced by his government for the next of kin of those who killed in the communal violence in northeast Delhi. Kejriwal had last month announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for the families of those killed in the riots in Delhi. He had also said that the families who lost any minor member would get Rs 5 lakh in damages, while those seriously injured will get Rs 2 lakh.

"The clarification of different compensation rates, according to degree of damage, and recognizing floor-wise units for compensation of destroyed residential property is a welcome step towards developing compensation norms that respond to the tragic ground situation of survivors, by the Delhi government," stated the letter. It was signed by a number of activists, including Anie Raja, Amrita Johri, Harsh Mander and Anjali Bhardwaj.

"However, an amendment to this order must specify the floor area for which these rates have been determined, and allow for flexibility and additional compensation, as warranted, on the basis of actual assessment of destroyed properties. "There is also an urgent need to enhance compensation under other heads, taking into account the quantum given to violence affected persons in earlier incidents," the letter added. It also urged the Delhi government to respond to the "real needs" of the survivors, including workers rendered jobless, tenants evicted overnight, those whose insurance policies did not cover cars, bikes, and other goods destroyed in the violence and also provide market value based compensation of animals and other means of livelihood that were burnt or looted..

