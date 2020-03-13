Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP cabinet passes ordinance on recovery of damage to public property

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 22:44 IST
UP cabinet passes ordinance on recovery of damage to public property

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday gave its nod to an ordinance on recovery of losses due to damage to state and private properties during political processions. The move comes in the backdrop of the Allahabad High Court's March 9 order, directing the state government to remove the posters put up on roadsides with details of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh government moved the top court challenging the high court order but was told that there is "no law" which backs its action of putting up the posters. Friday's decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

It is not immediately clear whether this is with retrospective effect. "The cabinet has approved UP Recovery of Damage to Public Properties Ordinance-2020 for recovery of losses of government and private properties during political processions, illegal agitations," state minister Suresh Kumar Khanna told reporters after the meeting. When asked about the rules and regulations regarding this, the minister said, "Everything will be clear in the rules and regulations being framed." "As per the SC decision to constitute recovery tribunal to recover losses to government and private properties in political and illegal agitations in the country, the resolution to bring the ordinance has been passed in the cabinet," he said.

Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said at present, recovery was done through government order but after the Supreme Court orders, the ordinance was brought in. He also said that during the cabinet meeting, all the ministers praised the chief minister for his decision "to approach the Supreme Court as it will help prevent incidents of vandalism and damage of properties in future".

The Supreme Court had on Thursday put a poser to the Uttar Pradesh saying whether the fundamental right to privacy of alleged protesters can be waived by the state by "castigating them for all times" to come. A vacation bench of justices U U Lalit and Aniruddha Bose referred the appeal of the state government to a larger three-judge bench next week on the ground that it required "further elaboration and consideration". It, however, did not stay the Allahabad High Court's order asking the Lucknow administration to remove the posters.

The high court had also directed the district magistrate and the Lucknow police commissioner to submit a compliance report on or before March 16. The posters were displayed to "name and shame" the accused who had allegedly caused damage to public property during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the state capital on December 19 last year.

Besides IPS officer SR Darapuri, activist-politician Sadaf Jafar is among those whose names and photos have been put up at major road crossings in Lucknow..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

India reports second death from coronavirus

Indias Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday reported a second death in the country in New Delhi, its capital, due to coronavirus....

UK hospitality and retail jobs in the firing line as coronavirus hits

British recruiters expect widespread job losses for temporary staff in the hospitality, travel and retail sectors and reduced hiring for permanent jobs across the economy as the coronavirus hits the country. At the start of the year ... the...

Man who tested positive for COVID-19 in T'gana discharged

The lone COVID-19 male patient in Telangana was discharged from a state-run hospital here on Friday after his full recovery, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said. The minister, while stating this in a release, said there is no coronavi...

India wins appeal to keep Ambedkar memorial open in UK

The UK government has accepted Indias appeal against the closure of Ambedkar House in north London and said the memorial to the architect of the Indian Constitution will remain open to visitors. UK Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick confi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020