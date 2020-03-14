5 killed, 24 injured after truck hits tree in Assam

Five persons were killed and 24 others injured after a truck they were travelling in hit a roadside tree and turned turtle in Assam's Udalguri district on Saturday, police said. Three of the 32 passengers died on the spot in Nasonsali area and two others succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital, the officer-in-charge of Tangla police station said.

Fourteen seriously injured persons have been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, he said. The 32 persons were returning to their homes after dropping a newly married woman at her in-laws' residence.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

