Spl Maha session later to clear bill like AP's Disha Act:

A special two-day session of the Maharashtra Legislature will be convened to pass a bill on the lines of Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act to curb crimes against women, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in the Assembly on Saturday. He said the bill could not tabled in the current budget session as it was curtailed due to novel coronavirus outbreak.

The session, which was supposed to go on till March 20, will end on Saturday. "We will request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take a decision in this regard. The draft bill has been sent to Law and Judiciary. Women and Child Welfare and Finance departments for their views," Deshmukh said.

The Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act was passed in the southern state on December 13 last year and lays down strict timelines for cases related to crimes against women..

