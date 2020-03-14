Number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 84: Health ministry

The number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 84, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. "The number of coronavirus positive cases in India has risen to 84. Seven persons, who tested positive, including five from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi have been discharged after treatment," a senior health ministry official said.

The officials maintained that more than 4000 people who had come in contact with the 84 positive cases are under surveillance. "A Mahan Air flight bringing back Indian passengers from Iran will land in Mumbai on Saturday midnight. A special Air India flight is being sent to Milan in Italy on Saturday to bring back Indian students," the official added..

