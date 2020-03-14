Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netizens should use social media responsibly: Baijal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 16:52 IST
Netizens should use social media responsibly: Baijal

Netizens should use socialmedia carefully and with responsiblity given the pandemic caused by coronavirus world over, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell said here on Saturday. Harish Baijal, DIG, Cyber Security Maharashtra Police, also said the cell was closely monitoring the content being shared on the social media.

He said the cell has been asking agencies concerned to take down objectionable content, if found any,from social media. "Considering the pandemic world over (caused by coronavirus), I urge the net users to use social media with responsibility," Baijal told reporters outside Vidhan Bhavan.

Noting that several people have shared random messages like garlic or onion can help combat coronavirus, Baijal said people should consult only doctors or experts on the dos and dont's. He also urged people to refer to information disseminated by the Union Health Ministry's official website.

The official also said that offence can be registered under the IT Act or IPC against those who share objectionable content..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Army reaches out to people, appeals for cooperation to tackle coronavirus threat

To contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the Army on Saturday reached out to the public in rural areas here to bring about awareness about the disease and appealed to them for their cooperation in tackling the threat. The Sabre Brigade o...

Coach Graham insists good defence can win matches, says defender Birendra Lakra

India coach Graham Reid, known for his inclination towards the aggressive brand of hockey, is also a firm believer that a strong defence can win tournaments, national team defender Birendra Lakra said on Saturday. India displayed some spect...

8 Pakistanis repatriated from India

Eight Pakistani nationals, who were jailed in India, were repatriated on Saturday, the Pakistan High Commission saidThese individuals were handed over to Pakistani authorities at the AttariWagah border in the presence of an official of the ...

Sidhu launches YouTube channel, says 'power must return to people'

Having remained incommunicado for nearly nine months, Congress MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday announced the launch of his YouTube channel, describing it as a platform to propel Punjab towards revival and renaissance....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020