One dead as van overturns in Palghar district

A 55-year-old man died on the spot and 24 others were injured when the pick-up van in which they were traveling turned turtle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said on Saturday. The accident took place in the Kasa police station limits on Friday night, said inspector Anandrao Kale.

The deceased was identified as Nana Sukhe. The victims were returning from Ganjad village to Tankor in Vikramgadh tehsil after attending an engagement ceremony.

The van oveturned as it was speeding and the driver fled from the spot after the accident, the officer said..

