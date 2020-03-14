Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samajwadi Party to organise cycle yatra at tehsil level in UP on March 23

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 20:10 IST
Samajwadi Party to organise cycle yatra at tehsil level in UP on March 23
Senior SP leaders Ramgopal Yadav, Kiranmay Nanda and Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Council Ahmed Hasan were present at the meeting. Image Credit: ANI

The Samajwadi Party held its national executive meeting on Saturday and decided to organize cycle yatra at the tehsil level on March 23 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that keeping in mind the 2022 Assembly polls, protests on different issues will be held on the 22nd day of every month starting April.

"The national executive meeting was chaired by party chief Akhilesh Yadav. It was decided that a 'cycle-yatra' at the tehsil level will be held on March 23 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ram Manohar Lohia. After this, there will be protests on the 22nd day of every month from April raising 22 issues," he said. Senior SP leaders Ramgopal Yadav, Kiranmay Nanda and Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Council Ahmed Hasan were present at the meeting.

"Political, social and economic resolutions were passed in the meeting, and a strategy was prepared to corner the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath government in the state," Chaudhary said. The meeting also deliberated upon the law-and-order situation in the state, the amended Citizenship Act and economic policies, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: 718 cases registered, 3,400 people detained or arrested

Police have filed over 700 cases and arrested or detained 3,400 people in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said on SaturdayIn total, 718 cases have been filed out of which 55 were registered und...

Padma Award ceremonies postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The Padma Award ceremonies scheduled to be held on March 26 and April 3 have been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Saturday. The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of the country, are conferred...

Taking care of guests and associates while responding to coronavirus challenge: Marriott

Hospitality firms around the world including global hospitality Major Marriott International are taking a slew of measures to control the spread of coronavirus and are working on taking care of their guests and associates. Marriott Internat...

MP Speaker accepts resignations of six former ministers

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati on Saturday accepted the resignations of six rebel MLAs who were ministers in the Kamal Nath government. These MLAs were sacked from the cabinet after they, alongwith 16 other legislators, resig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020