Noida: Swimming pools closed, public events banned till April 15 over COVID-19 threat

  • Noida
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 21:36 IST
  • Created: 14-03-2020 21:36 IST
Swimming pools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed, while public problems, including religious and political congregations, will not be allowed till April 15 as a precautionary measure to combat the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Saturday. The restriction is applicable on private and public use of swimming pools in schools, colleges, hotels and residential societies, the district administration said in an order.

"In the wake of precautionary measures being taken to check and control coronavirus (COVID-19), the usage of all swimming pools in Gautam Buddh Nagar which are primarily located in schools, hotels and societies, among other places, is completely banned till April 15," District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said in the order. In another order, the district magistrate said permissions for public programmes till April 15 is being cancelled with immediate effect in a bid to prevent the coronavirus spread.

Permission needs to be taken from the administration for any such programme if absolutely unavoidable, it stated, adding that failure to comply with the order would prompt legal action against the offender. "These public programmes, however, do not include wedding functions and closure of cinema halls. These include programmes like religious, political congregations, musical or cultural events organized by schools or colleges, etc where a large number of people gather," Singh told PTI.

Besides administration officers, copies of the order have also been sent to the Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Authority and all have been asked to ensure strict enforcement of the order. According to the district Health Department, 854 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar were under surveillance for the novel coronavirus till Friday. Since mid-January, samples of 170 people were taken, of which 115 resulted negative and one positive, while reports of others were awaited, according to officials. The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 84 which includes two deaths in Delhi and Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry said..

