Quarantine facilities for 1,400 people at police training schools

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 21:42 IST
  • Created: 14-03-2020 21:42 IST
The Delhi government will make quarantine facilities for around 1,400 people at police training schools in Jharoda Kala and Wazirabad in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In the second phase, DDA Flats at Narela will be prepared with quarantine facilities and required infrastructure to accommodate around 4,000 persons, according to a statement issued by the Lt Governor's office.

LG Anil Baijal on Saturday held a high-level meeting with Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain and top officials of the Delhi government to review measures. According to a statement issued by the LG office, Delhi Police will provide security at these centres while the health department will ensure availability of medical teams at each quarantine centre.

The district magistrate concerned will be over-all in-charge of these centres and provide all facilities, it stated. It was also decided in the meeting that DTC will provide buses for transportation of passengers from the airport to quarantine centres, the statement said.

The lieutenant governor has directed to start the preparation work immediately. "Our strategy should be to contain the disease and break the chain of transmission in order to prevent further spread to new area," Baijal was quoted as saying.

He also appealed to Delhiites to follow all precautions. The number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 84 which includes the two deaths in Delhi and Karnataka. Delhi has reported seven positive cases..

