Teen trampled to death by elephants in Chhattisgarh's Jashpu

An 18-year-old boy was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Jashpurdistrict late Friday evening, a forest official said

The incident took place near Patratoli village when the Krishna Singh was trying to chase away elephants, he said

"Singh went close to elephants and they suddenly attacked him, leaving him dead on the spot,", he said.

