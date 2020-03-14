RS productivity spikes in second week of Budget Session New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Af'

After mere 9.5 per cent productivity during the first week of the second part of Parliament's Budget Session, Rajya Sabha saw a sharp increase with 82.6 per cent productivity recorded during the second week. During the three days of sitting scheduled in the second week of the Parliament's Budget Session Part-2, the Upper House sat for 13 hours and 38 minutes against the scheduled 16 hours and 30 minutes, according to Rajya Sabha secretariat.

While the House lost 5 hours and 51 minutes, it, however, sat extra and skipped lunch for 3 hours and 58 minutes resulting in an effective loss of only 1 hour and 53 minutes, the secretariat said. Out of the two hours scheduled for Question Hour, one hour has been successfully completed. On March 13, nine starred questions were raised during the Question Hour, the officials said.

The Question Hour on March 11 was lost due to forced adjournment while on March 12 it was dispensed with to take up the government's legislative business. In the legislative business that was taken, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Mineral (Laws) Amendment Bill, 2019 were introduced, discussed and passed by the House on March 12. One Money Bill, namely the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 was introduced, discussed and returned to the Lok Sabha on March 13. In total, 4 hours and 35 minutes were spent on the discussion and passage of the three government bills in which 37 members participated. The House also agreed to amendments made by the Lok Sabha to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on March 11, they said. One suo motu statement regarding the situation of Indians stranded in Iran due to COVID- 19 was made by S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs on March 11.

One important Short Duration Discussion (SDD) on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi was taken up on March 12 which lasted for 4 Hours and 15 minutes. Twenty-one members participated in the discussion to which Home Minister Amit Shah replied, the officials said. Seventeen Zero Hour submissions and nine Special Mentions were taken up during the week, they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.