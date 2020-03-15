COVID-19: Mumbai police prohibits tour to foreign, domestic destinations

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai Police on Sunday issued orders prohibiting any kind of tour involving a group of people travelling together to foreign or domestic destination organized by private tour operators or otherwise. "Police has issued an order prohibiting the conduct of any kind of tour involving a group of people travelling together to foreign or domestic destination organized by private tour operators or otherwise. However, should anyone, including private tour operators, need to travel under exceptional circumstances, they may do so after seeking permission from the office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai," read the order.

Notably, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 93, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today. The Central government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster". The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)

