Four terrorists killed in encounter by security forces in J-K's Anantnag

Four terrorists were killed by security forces and police at the Dialgam village in Anantnag district on Sunday, said the Kashmir Zone Police. A gunfight between terrorists and security forces had broken out earlier today in Dar Mohalla Watrigam area.

A joint team of Army's 19 RR and SOG had cordoned off the area after learning of the presence of militants in the area. The militants had allegedly started firing on the security forces, triggering an encounter, after the forces intensified their search towards suspected areas. The identities of terrorists are yet to be established. (ANI)

