Trinamool MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS to demonstrate steps to prevent coronavirus

Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha seeking permission to "demonstrate" five steps from the floor of Parliament on how to prevent coronavirus, sources said on Sunday. Generally MPs are given around three minutes to speak on issues during Zero Hour. TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week made a similar demonstration from her office in Kolkata urging people not to panic.

In his notice, O'Brien has said that he wanted to show from the floor of the House how one should wash hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol,the notice said. He also advised people to avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Urging people to maintain good respiratory hygiene, the notice enumerates how one should cover mouth and nose with bent elbow or tissue while coughing or sneezing. In the notice, stress has been given on maintaining at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. In case of a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention early, it said.

The notice also said that there is an urgent need to address the panic around the disease and spread awareness regarding measures to prevent coronavirus. Earlier, in the wake of coronavirus scare, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday suspended public gallery passes and showaround of Parliament complex as a precautionary measure. Following this order of the secretariat, now general public cannot visit parliament complex.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has climbed to 107 and many state governments around the country have closed schools and colleges, entertainment venues and malls..

